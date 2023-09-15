Man, 19, hit by car while trying to cross Route 14 in Crystal Lake ‘while traffic in free flow’: police

A 19-year-old man who was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 14 in Crystal Lake Thursday sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene, officials said.

Officers arriving on the scene found the pedestrian on the ground with a bleeding head wound, according to a Crystal Lake police accident report.

A woman driving a gray Audi westbound on Route 14 struck the man after he entered the roadway near Teckler Boulevard “while traffic was free flow,” the police report said. Witnesses told police the impact sent the man into the air, and police found him 20 feet from the car, whose windshield was shattered.

The Audi driver was sitting near the sidewalk when police arrived; she was “as clearly shook up from the accident and was crying. One of the witnesses was attempting to calm her down,” the police report said.

The police investigation was pending.