The 1,600-pound bull that escaped a Barrington Hills resident’s property last Friday was located and wrangled by a professional Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to Barrington Hills Public Information Officer William Walsh, the bull was safely and successfully brought under control at about 3:30 p.m. near where it was first reported missing – in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road.

The owner had hired Wesley Bush of 2B Wild Cattle Catching Services LLC to capture and relocate it, according to village officials.

Between the first report of the stray bull last Friday afternoon and its recapture Thursday, there had been only one documented sighting: on Tuesday when it was picked up by a resident’s security camera about half a mile north of its initial spotting.

Authorities had cautioned residents to call 911 immediately if they spotted the bull while avoiding approaching it themselves.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230831/no-more-bull-escaped-bovine-recaptured-after-six-days-on-the-lam-in-barrington-hills