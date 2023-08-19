Marengo man pleads guilty to possessing cocaine, gets 5 years in prison

A Marengo man pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended charge of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Damon J. Otto, 32, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession with intent to deliver between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony. Otto originally was charged with possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony that could have sent him to prison for up to 30 years.

The Class 1 charge he pleaded guilty to typically is punishable by four to 15 years in prison or, if the defendant is eligible for extended sentencing, 15 to 30 years in prison.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, and possessing a controlled substance were dismissed, according to McHenry County court records.

The complaint alleged that on or about Jan. 29, 2021, Otto was found in the possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and a Glock 19 pistol without a valid FOID card, according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant was obtained by the North Central Narcotics Task Force for his house, where officers found cutting agents, drug packaging and cocaine packaged in multiple baggies, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen said in court Thursday.

Otto must serve at least 50% of his five-year sentence. He will receive credit for 14 days spent in the McHenry County jail as well as any days spent in the jail before being taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He also will receive credit for 918 days when he was out of the jail but was under electronic monitoring, McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis said.

This means he likely will be processed and then released from custody, McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Nicole Wolski said in an email.

Once released, he must serve 12 months of supervised release. He also is required to pay about $3,500 in fines and fees, according to court records.