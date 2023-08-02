Man sought on $20K warrant for attempting to use credit card stolen from Johnsburg Walmart

A man accused of “fraudulently” attempting to charge nearly $2,000 at a Best Buy in Gurnee, using a credit card stolen from a woman at the Johnsburg Walmart, is being sought on a $20,000 warrant, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Jhonatan Antonio Soraga-Almanza, 22, of the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue in Chicago, is charged with one count of conspiracy aggravated identity theft/ID stolen/victim older than 60, a Class 3 felony, according to a felony criminal complaint filed in the courthouse.

Sorga-Almanza is charged along with Gina Alejandra Ortiz-Mogollon, 28, of the same address.

Ortiz-Mogollon is charged with attempted aggravated ID theft of an elderly person exceeding $300 but not $10,000, a Class 3 felony. She also is facing two counts of aggravated ID theft of an elderly person exceeding $300 but not more than $10,000 and unlawful possession of another’s identification card, exceeding $150, according to a felony criminal complaint.

A $50,000 warrant had been issued for Ortiz-Mogollon’s arrest. She was taken into custody at the McHenry County jail on Monday, according to the jail log.

Before being transferred into McHenry County jail, Ortiz-Mogollon was in custody at the Kosciusko County jail in Warsaw, Indiana.

At the time the warrant was issued for her arrest, she was accused of using the same stolen credit card and charging thousands of dollars in gift cards on it at Home Depot stores in McHenry and Volo, according to a criminal complaint.

Sorga-Almanza, Ortiz-Mogollon and a third person were arrested together while traveling in a vehicle in Indiana and had been in custody in Kosciusko County jail.

Sorga-Almanza was released from the jail before the McHenry County warrant was issued for his arrest. As of Tuesday, his whereabouts were not known, Johnsburg Police Chief Keith Von Allmen said.

The third man, was not charged in the theft and was released to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a jailer at the Kosciusko County jail said Tuesday.

Von Allmen said the credit card was stolen from the woman’s purse that was in her shopping cart while she was being distracted.

About 1 p.m. on July 3, Ortiz-Mogollon allegedly “knowingly” used a personal identification document, being a credit card, of a person who is older than 60 years “to fraudulently obtain $1,589.25 worth of Home Depot gift cards” from the McHenry Home Depot, according to the complaint.

About a half hour later on the same date, Ortiz-Mogollon allegedly committed the same act of ID theft at the Home Depot in Volo. This time, she was accused of “fraudulently” using the same person’s credit card to buy $1,297.47 in gift cards, according to the complaint.

About 2:15 p.m. on July 3, Soraga-Almanza and Ortiz-Mogollon “knowingly used a ... credit card ... to fraudulently ATTEMPT to obtain $1,924.92 worth of items in the name of (the victim) at the Gurnee Best Buy,” according to the criminal complaint.

Ortiz-Mogollon, who was being held in the county jail on $71,000 bond, is due in court Friday. She must post $7,100 to be released from jail.