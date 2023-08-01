Man convicted of delivery, possession of cocaine gets 4 years’ probation, ankle monitoring, fines

A man found guilty in December of unlawful delivery and possession of cocaine was sentenced on Friday to four years of felony probation, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge heard the case of Martell Baker, 39, of Round Lake Heights, in a bench trial.

Martell L. Baker (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

He found Baker not guilty of additional counts of delivering one to 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Baker also must perform 350 hours of public service, wear an electronic monitor for one year and pay $5,238.95 in fines and fees. He must not leave his home from the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and abstain from alcohol, marijuana and any illegal drugs. He is required to submit to random screenings for all substances, according to sentencing orders.

Police stopped Baker and a Spring Grove woman, Symayah A. Cedzidlo, on March 10, 2020, after they allegedly conducted a cocaine transaction, according to motions filed by prosecutors.

They had more than $700 in cash, cocaine, a scale and packaging materials in their possession at the time, according to the motions.

Cedzidlo, 23, pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivery of between one and 15 grams of cocaine. She was sentenced to three years of probation with special conditions, six months of home confinement and was ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,140, according to court documents.

In the months since Baker was found guilty, he hired a new attorney and claimed his trial attorney had erred in his defense. He filed motions for a new trial and reconsideration of his guilty plea which were denied, according to court documents.