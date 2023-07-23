Crystal Lake Park District approves purchase of weed harvester for lake

The Crystal Lake Park District voted this week to purchase a weed harvester machine that would clear excess Eelgrass in the water.
Eelgrass, a native plant, has been a major problem for residents and users of Crystal Lake for many years. When Eelgrass gets detached from the roots, it floats on the surface and can create a mucky surface when it accumulates.
The Park District reached out to Hey and Associates, a firm that provides ecological consultations, to get expert analysis and suggestions. The firm regularly gives advice to the board to keep the lake healthy.
Hey and Associates Vice President Vince Mosca spoke at the park district meeting Thursday evening about concerns of over-harvesting the lake. He also was skeptical of the overall effectiveness of the machine.
“If you harvest a lot of it, you don’t know what you’re going to get on the other side,” Mosca said. “We’re not against this harvester itself, but we’re cautious to make sure that you know what you’re getting into.”
Mosca said that the lake currently has about 25 acres of weeds. The amount of boats in the water could be the main contributor to the problem since motors can chop up the weeds.
“If floaters are really the issue for most folks, we should have a frank conversation on what causes most of the floaters, which we think isn’t primarily the lake ecology,” Hey and Associates said in an email to the Crystal Lake Park District. “We may need to figure out a compromise and more aggressive ‘boat traffic management plan’ to promote better access without the perception that all of West Bay needs to be free of aquatic plants.”
Mosca, who has 30 years of experience and a master’s degree in ecosystem studies, ultimately recommended that the park district do a trial run with the weed harvester before purchasing it.
Last month, dozens of residents came to the park district meeting in approval for the weed harvester. Resident Tim Parish, who lives on the lake, said that the weeds have gotten “brutal” on the west end.
“It’s unbelievable how much the lake has changed,” Parish said. “I’m 6 feet 10 inches, I’m up to almost my waist in muck.”
The Lake Advisory Committee suggested the purchase of the Eco-Harvester by WeedersDigest.com, which sells for just under $110,000.
Board President Eric Anderson said that letting the Eelgrass collect at the lake is a safety issue since it can become a thick layer that people and animals can get stuck in. The floating Eelgrass also can clog boat motors.
“We can let the lake turn into a swamp,” Anderson said. “Or we can lead and we can be like a Lake Geneva.”
Since the harvester was not in this year’s budget, the Crystal Lake Park District will use its surplus fund balance to cover the costs, said Crystal Lake Park District Executive Director Jason Herbster. The board voted 4-3 in favor of its purchase.
Herbster said he is looking to purchase the weed harvester “as soon as possible.” When the weed harvester actually will be on the lake will depend on machine availability and staff training.