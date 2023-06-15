Crystal Lake updates dog leashing and impoundment ordinance

Deborah Wright of Crystal Lake was walking her dog on a leash when another dog that was unleashed ran across the street and attacked her dog. She said the dog also attacked her and left her with a dislocated shoulder.

“Even if your beloved pooch loves everyone, you cannot predict his or her behavior with another dog,” Wright said. “I am 100% in favor of leash laws for all towns.”

Crystal Lake pet owners now are required to control their pets on their property through a leash, fence, or hand or voice commands under an updated code that passed at last week’s City Council meeting.

Dogs are only allowed on public streets, sidewalks or other public spaces if they are leashed.

Proposed by the police department, updated language of the codes creates more clear and specific regulations for Crystal Lake dog owners. McHenry County Animal Control handles the majority of animal complaints, but the Crystal Lake Police Department manages the enforcement of ordinances related to dogs in town.

Crystal Lake police Chief James Black brought forth the amendment changes. He said the goal with the amendment is to “keep everyone safe.”

“It’s about being a responsible dog owner,” Black said. “Some people love dogs, some people are scared of them.”

Two new points are added to the Leashing of Dog code that originally stated only that “all dogs shall be kept under restraint.” The amendment now states “no animal shall be permitted, except on a leash, to use or be upon any public street, sidewalk, parkway or public place.”

Crystal Lake resident Valerie Hawthorne said an unleashed dog once charged at her and didn’t listen to the owner’s commands.

“I was about to mace the dog until the owner ran and grabbed the dog,” Hawthorne said.

Many removals are made under the Impoundment of Dogs code. The amendments get rid of the rule to euthanize impounded dogs if they aren’t claimed by their owners within three days.

The original code had the city’s director of finance to handle disposing of unclaimed dogs. This removal gives full authority to McHenry County Animal Control to handle impounded dogs and try to get them back to their owners.

Animal Control’s code states that if a dog is unclaimed for seven days, it can be placed for adoption with a licensed humane society or rescue group. “If no placement is available, the animal may be euthanized in accordance with the Illinois Euthanasia in Shelters Act.”

The code allows police or animal control to take unrestrained or unleashed dogs running at large and impound them. Running at large means the dog is off their owner’s property, Black said.

Chad Mackin is a trainer at Four Paws Pet Resort and Activity Center is Crystal Lake, where he teaches leash handling workshops. Retractable leashes can be dangerous because the farther a dog is away from their owner, the less relevant the owner becomes, he said.

“Retractable leashes are inherently dangerous unless you’re properly trained. I like to compare it to driving a car,” Mackin said.

He said all dog owners should have enough control over their dogs so that a leash is an added safety measure.

“Leashes keep mistakes from becoming tragedies,” Mackin said.