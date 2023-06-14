McHenry man killed in Bull Valley motorcycle crash

Witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash this week told investigators they saw the motorcycle being driven at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and slid underneath a pickup truck, according to a Bull Valley Police Department news release.

Patrick Gasienica, 24, of McHenry, died from blunt force trauma, according a release Wednesday from the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency responders were called about 5:30 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Cherry Valley Road, Bull Valley, for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to the release.

The driver of a pickup truck told investigators he was traveling south on Cherry Valley Road, approaching a curve, when he saw a motorcycle sliding across the road, followed by its driver. The pickup truck’s driver was able to stop before a collision, according to the release.

The motorcycle slid off the road and Gasienica slid under the truck, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

A motorcycle helmet was found near the crash, but it is unknown if Gasienica was wearing it, Bull Valley Police Chief Tracy Dickens wrote in an email.

The investigation is ongoing. “It is unclear if speed is a factor of the crash. A pending toxicology report from the Coroner’s office will determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor,” he said in the email.

No damage to the pickup was reported, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

The Bull Valley Police Department continues to investigate the crash, Dickens wrote.