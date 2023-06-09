McHenry Democrats to host Flag Day celebration

McHenry Democrats will host a Flag Day celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial Park picnic shelter, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry.

The Flag Day picnic will feature Kelli Wegener, McHenry County Board member for District 5, as well as a presentation on the American flag by McHenry County Regional Board of Schools Trustee Brian Meyers. Hot dogs, sausage and soft drinks will be provided.

Flag Day was established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 to honor the heritage and principles embodied in the U.S. flag.

Attendees are urged to bring their own lawn chairs and any additional food and drink. Small flags and buttons will be given away. Tables can be set up surrounding the picnic shelter for progressive organizations and candidates.

The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted. RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/239678145225116.

For information contact Terry Kappel at tkappel@hotmail.com or phone 779-302-6212.