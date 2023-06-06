Prep Zone: Alden-Hebron loses another champ, Paul Judson passes away at 89

Four starters from Alden-Hebron's 1952 IHSA Boys Basketball State Tournament championship are seen here at the 60th anniversary celebration: (From left) Bill Schulz, Paul Judson, Phil Judson and Ken Spooner. Paul Judson died Sunday night, Schulz died in January of 2021, leaving Phil Judson and Spooner as the remaining two players. (Sarah Nader - snader@shawmedia.com)