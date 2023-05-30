Crystal Lake man, volunteer at teen center sought on warrant for sexually abusing minor

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Crystal Lake man who was a volunteer at a Crystal Lake teen center when he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor while “in the position of authority,” according to court documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Paul J. Cuchna III, 20, of the zero to 100 block of Oriole Trail, is charged with criminal sexual assault of a person between the ages of 13 and 17, while being older than 17 and in a position of trust, a Class 1 felony, as well as criminal sexual assault with force and battery, according to the complaint.

The warrant includes a $75,000 bail on the charges, according to court records.

Conviction on a Class 1 felony carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. An attorney for Cuchna could not be found in court documents.

Cuchna allegedly had inappropriate sexual conduct with the juvenile on April 27, according to the complaint.

Brenda Napholz, who founded the teen center 10 years ago, said she is aware of the alleged incident and “once it was brought to our attention” she helped the parents get in contact with authorities.

Napholz said they have never had such issues at the center.

Cuchna had volunteered at the center for about six months. All volunteers go through training and background checks when joining the center, Napholz said.

“There was absolutely no indication there was any issue whatsoever until it got brought to our attention,” she said.

Neither the accuser nor Cuchna has returned to the center and each was provided with the proper mental health resources, she said.

“From here it is out of our hands,” Napholz said, adding, “It’s very unfortunate. I can assure you when our staff was alerted [to the alleged incident], contact was made with mom and we made sure all proper channels were gone through.”