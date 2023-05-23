Metra makes schedule changes to Union Pacific Northwest line

Metra is making adjustments to its schedules on the Union Pacific Northwest lines beginning Tuesday, May 30. The changes are being made to better match ridership needs, Metra officials said.

With the revised schedules on the UP Northwest adding more trips on the line, Metra is adjusting its schedule to mitigate conflicts that have been affecting on-time-performance. Changes are also being made to platform assignments at some stops on the UP Northwest with some trains adding stops to provide riders with more options.

A list of the affected trains follows, but riders are advised to consult the proposed schedules at metra.com.

UP Northwest line changes as of May 30:

• Inbound Trains 618, 632, 658, 662 will now all depart Des Plaines 5 to 6 minutes later (on the :07s).

• Train 651 will now depart Chicago at 5:07 p.m. (2 minutes later than the current schedule).

• Train 653 will now depart Chicago at 5:05 p.m. (2 minutes earlier than the current schedule).

• Train 647 will now arrive at Harvard 6 minutes later at 6:23 p.m.

• Train 706 will now always stop at Irving Park on weekends, not just during Cubs home games.

Track/platform changes:

• Trains 620, 622, 624, 634, 636 will no longer use the center track platform from Palatine to Cumberland.

• Trains 639, 651 will now use the center track platforms for boarding from Jefferson Park through Des Plaines.

• Train 643 and 657 will no longer use the center track platform for boarding at Clybourn and Des Plaines.