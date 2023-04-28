Zion man sentenced to 7 years for Crystal Lake burglary

A Zion man tied to a string of burglaries in Crystal Lake, McHenry and Woodstock was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, court records show.

Kwantrell C. Williams, 25, pleaded guilty Monday as part of a plea deal to a single count of burglary, a Class 2 felony, according to the sentencing order signed by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis.

Williams must serve at least 50% of the seven-year prison sentence, according to the McHenry County sentencing order. He will receive credit for the 423 days he’s spent in custody since his Feb. 25, 2022, arrest.

He was also order to pay about $10,000 in restitution to BMO Harris Bank in Crystal Lake, $1,900 to Mobil Speedmart in McHenry, about $440 to Frontline Automotive in McHenry, nearly $170 to Caliber Collision in Crystal Lake, about $1,440 to Culver’s in Woodstock and about $18,700 to Nationwide Insurance in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the restitution order.

Williams also pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cook County to burglary to a vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison, to be served at the same time as the McHenry County sentence.

Williams was first charged in McHenry County in November 2021, court records show. He was accused of entering into storage lockers at Crystal Lake Self Storage, 647 Teckler Blvd., in June 2020, according to the complaint. He entered four units, according to the indictment.

At the time, Williams had a 2016 retail theft conviction, a 2017 burglary conviction and a 2018 retail theft conviction, all in Lake County, prosecutors said in a March 2022 motion.

Then, in April 2022, Williams was charged with six counts of burglaries, possession of a stolen vehicle and other felonies.

He was accused of entering a series of Crystal Lake businesses in January 2022 with the intent to commit theft, using bricks to break the windows or glass door at the businesses, according to the complaint.

He was charged with burglarizing the Firestone Complete Auto Care at 6325 Northwest Highway; Swift Wash at 161 Liberty Road; Discount Mufflers, Brakes and Automotive at 80 E. Berkshire Drive; BMO Harris Bank at 5545 Northwest Highway; and Little House of Cars at 805 E. Terra Cotta Ave., according to the indictment.

Another case, this one investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, was filed in May 2022.

It alleged that in January 2022, Williams burglarized the Mobil gas station at 4407 Hi Point Road near McHenry and the Caliber Collision at 5702 S. Route 31 near Crystal Lake and attempted to burglarize the Frontline Automotive at 1701 W. Route 120 between McHenry and Lakemoor.

He was also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer for alleging throwing urine onto the officer’s hands, according to the indictment.

That same month, Williams was charged in a case investigated by the McHenry Police Department that alleged he burglarized the Culver’s restaurant at 1101 Adams Drive in McHenry in February 2022, according to the indictment.

In June, Williams was charged in an Island Lake case that alleged he burglarized a McDonald’s restaurant at 600 W. State Road and a Citgo gas station at 520 Newport Court, according to the indictment.

The final cases came in July when he was accused of burglarizing in February 2022 the Culver’s restaurant at 1620 W. Lake Shore Drive in Woodstock. He was also charged with damaging sprinkler heads at the jail, court records show.

Across these seven cases, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the November 2021 case. The remaining 53 charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The Cook County case involved burglary to a Chevrolet at the Zeigler Chevrolet dealership in Schaumburg where he was accused of entering the vehicle and stealing wheels and rims worth between $500 and $10,000, the indictment shows.

Two other charges in that case – theft and criminal damage to property – were dismissed as part of a plea deal, court records show.

In Lake County, Williams is charged with possession of a weapon as a felon and possession of a controlled substance, court records there show. That case is ongoing.