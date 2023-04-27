Lake in the Hills teen accused of torturing raccoon pleads guilty

A 19-year-old Lake in the Hills man accused of torturing a raccoon with another teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to recording the animal being impaled and struck repeatedly, court records show.

Nathan P. Weber was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 240 hours of community service at an animal shelter or similar business, monthly drug testing and two years of probation, according to the sentencing order signed by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis.

In exchange for Weber pleading guilty to the misdemeanor, additional charges – including a felony count of animal torture – were dismissed, court records show.

Animal torture is a Class 3 felony, which can carry a possible prison sentence of two to five years. The charge is also probational.

Weber took a number of steps following the charges that led to the plea deal for the lesser charge, said his attorney, Brian Stevens.

“Nathan did a lot of soul searching, especially with the help of his parents,” Stevens said. “The judge also noted this, (Davis) said it was important he took responsibility for his actions and he understood what he did was wrong.”

Stevens said Weber told the judge in court that he learned he couldn’t just follow his friends and he needed to make better decisions. Weber also underwent a management training program, which Stevens said he did not just for court but “to be a better person.”

Weber was charged in July 2022 along with Daniel A. Carey, 19, of Huntley, whose case is ongoing.

Daniel A. Carey (Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office )

Carey was accused of impaling a raccoon with “a cutlass-style sword or large knife, subjecting the animal to extreme physical pain, suffering, or agony,” according to the indictment. He is also accused of repeatedly striking the animal with a hammer.

Weber is accused of striking the raccoon with a garden rake while it was impaled and recording the animal being struck and impaled, according to the indictment. The video was shared over social media.

Weber also underwent an evaluation prior to the plea deal, which showed no underlying problems, Stevens said. He is also have no contact with Carey.

Carey has pleaded not guilty to the charges, including two counts of animal torture and one count of disorderly conduct. He is due back in court June 6.

An attempt to reach Carey’s attorney on Thursday was not successful.