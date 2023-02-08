Crystal Lake fire causes $20K in damage, no injuries

A kitchen fire at a home on Deer Run in Crystal Lake caused $20,000 in heat, smoke, and water damage, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said in a news release.

Crews responded to a reported structure fire at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday with the first fire unit arriving within six minutes to find smoke and fire in the kitchen, according to the release. The fire was out by 9:52 p.m.

The one resident home at the time of the fire escaped without injury, the department said. No injuries were reported by any firefighters either.

The smoke detectors in the home were working at the time of the fire, according to the release.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by Crystal Lake Fire Rescue and Crystal Lake Police investigators.