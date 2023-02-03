Lake in the Hills woman convicted of stealing from TLS Veterans, Sun City association charged again

A 45-year-old Lake in the Hills woman previously convicted of stealing from TLS Veterans and the Sun City Community Association of Huntley is again facing identity theft and theft charges, court records show.

Jennifer F. Lupo, of the 4800 block of Bordeaux Drive, is accused of using the Social Security number of another woman to obtain a credit card with a credit limit between $2,000 and $10,000, according to the criminal indictment a McHenry County grand jury handed down last week.

The most serious charge she now faces – identity theft – is a class 2 felony, which can carry a prison sentence of three to seven years but also is probational. If convicted, she also would be required to undergo one year of mandatory supervised release.

Lupo was charged in December 2016 of stealing from the Sun City Community Association of Huntley, just two months after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft for stealing from what was then known as TLS Veterans in McHenry, now called Veterans Path to Hope, as part of a plea deal, court records show.

Lupo was accused of using Transitional Living Services credit cards without authorization multiple times, forging a check and altering her payroll, according to the 2015 indictment.

She was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days in jail, which she did not have to serve as long as she did not violate the terms of her probation, the sentencing order shows. She also was ordered to pay about $16,500 in restitution to TLS Veterans.

As part of the plea deal, five counts of felony identity theft, theft and forgery were dismissed, court records show.

In the Sun City case, Lupo was charged with stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from the Sun City Community Association of Huntley, the complaint filed in Kane County shows. She was convicted of felony theft and sentenced in December 2019 to 48 months of probation, according to the sentencing order.

The Huntley Police Department was notified of the theft in December 2015 by the association, which is in charge of the Del Webb community, according to the department synopsis sheet filed in Kane County. Lupo had been the association’s finance manager from January 2015 through her termination in October 2015.

Lupo allegedly used employee credit cards for personal reasons, including a trip to Jamaica, cosmetic surgery and down payments on personal vehicles, according to the police department synopsis.

The total loss for the association was just under $30,000, according to the synopsis.

Lupo, who wasn’t indicted until last week, posted 10% of her $15,000 bond after she was initially charged in December at the Lake in the Hills Police Department, court records show.

An attempt to reach Lupo’s attorney Friday was not successful.