Mystery Diner in Algonquin: Syrup hits sweet spot for breakfast and lunch

Early risers and ladies who lunch – or brunch – (well, anyone really) are in for a treat at Syrup in Algonquin, whether in the mood for creamy, zesty biscuits and gravy, chicken-fried chicken with loaded potatoes, cinnamon roll French toast, or cinnamon swirl pancakes topped with a dreamy icing.

The breakfast and lunch menu is packed with all sorts of goodness. The restaurant is light and airy, boasting an almost farmhouse vibe, the staff is warm, and the vast array of offerings is, to put it simply, flavorful.

Syrup in Algonquin offers a wide range of menu items, as well as "brunchtails," coffees, juices and smoothies. (Mystery Diner)

Syrup makes waking up early for breakfast worth it. And, for those over 21, check out the variety of mimosas made with fresh juices ($7 to $8).

On a recent mid-morning weekday, our friendly and efficient waitress served us patiently as we took our time choosing what to eat from the jam-packed menu. I ordered up a hefty, fluffy, cheesy omelet with avocado, tomatoes, spinach and extra American cheese ($14 to $15).

My meal came with a side of crispy, seasoned potatoes. I was hungry and seeking protein, but also wanted a little something sweet, so I ordered small sides of bacon and the chocolate chip waffles topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream (a $2.50 upgrade). The flavors of everything were right on point.

A side order of chocolate chip pancakes was stuffed with chocolate tidbits and topped off with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle at Syrup in Algonquin. (Mystery Diner)

The servings were so big I took most of it home and nibbled throughout the day. Our waitress compared the size of the omelet to a “mini-football,” and I would agree.

My partner ordered up the Carnivore skillet ($15), made with ham off the bone; thick-cut, hickory-smoked bacon; seasoned sausage; onions; green peppers; cremini mushrooms; Tillamook cheddar; eggs selected over easy; and potatoes cooked perfectly in a cast-iron skillet. He said it is a dish that will “definitely have me returning for more.”

The Carnivore skillet is made with ham off the bone; thick-cut, hickory-smoked bacon; seasoned sausage; onions; green peppers; cremini mushrooms; Tillamook cheddar; eggs selected over easy; and potatoes. (Mystery Diner)

Other menu items (that I cannot wait to go back and try) include loaded potato cakes ($12.50), hearty cakes loaded with Tillamook cheese, thick-cut, hickory-smoked bacon, seasoned crema drizzle and chives; s’more pancakes ($12.50), topped off with chocolate and toasted mini marshmallows; the mini waffle flight ($14); and sweet honey pancakes ($12.50), which are honey-infused buttermilk pancakes topped with Syrup’s homemade cream-cheese icing, toasted almonds and drizzled honey.

The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week.

The menu has such unusual variety that I would recommend going with a few friends, and having everyone sample the different dishes.

And an absolute must-try, of course, is the restaurant’s signature, homemade creamy syrup.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

• Seeking reader suggestions: We welcome readers to share their recommendations of places they would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Syrup

WHERE: 2555 Bunker Hill Drive, Algonquin; also in Aurora and St. Charles

PHONE: 847-458-6600

INFORMATION: eatatsyrup.com