Mystery Diner in Algonquin: Byrd’s Hot Chicken brings some Nashville fire to Algonquin Commons

With an unquenchable hankering for fried chicken, I curiously strolled through the revolving door at Byrd’s Hot Chicken in Algonquin Commons, one of the first of its kind in Illinois.

And how lucky are we?

Before I even got inside, the tempting, spicy aroma wafted toward me, making my mouth water.

I suppose one could say Byrd’s is technically a fast-food, fried chicken joint with a limited menu.

But no. Don’t be fooled by appearances and the fact that you order at a walk-up counter, eat with plastic ware, use paper napkins, and fill your own beverages at a fountain soda machine, unless you opt for a bottle of Fresca.

Byrd’s Hot Chicken in Algonquin Commons is among the first of the restaurant group to launch in Illinois. (Mystery Diner)

Rather, be prepared for your taste buds to have a party.

One bite into the Nashville-inspired, cage-free, all natural, perfectly seasoned, crispy yet tender-juicy, fried chicken sandwich, topped with chunky coleslaw, pickles and cheese on a toasted brioche bun – add a dollop (or more if you can handle the spicy kick) of the uniquely tasty 24k sauce – and you know you are not in any run-of-the-mill, fast-food chicken joint.

You may even think you are no longer in the Algonquin Commons mall.

In fact, you might close your eyes as you bite into your crunchy chicken breast sandwich, or two juicy chicken tenders served on Texas toast, or the truly delightful Byrd Bomb – which is diced chicken tender, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce and pickles served on a bed of french fries and toast – and think you are sitting at a little honky-tonk off Broadway Street in Nashville.

The Byrd Bomb features diced chicken tender, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce and pickles served on a bed of french fries and toast. (Mystery Diner)

The chicken items can be made without added spice, or with mild, medium, hot and what it calls “supahot” spice.

But, mind you, be careful if you are a spice lightweight like me. I asked that my chicken sandwich be mild, and my nose started running, my eyes watered, and my mouth stung a bit with each bite – but in a good way.

So know your spice tolerance when ordering.

The meals are hearty and filling, and sandwiches come with sides (patrons are encouraged to “Make ’em spicy”), including perfectly crisped crinkle-cut french fries, cheese fries or macaroni and cheese (yes, you can make the mac and cheese spicy, too) and creamy potato salad.

The macaroni and cheese at Byrd’s Hot Chicken can be made spicy, too. (Mystery Diner)

Other fun menu items include Byrd’s Nest, a side of crispy green beans dusted with spice, and served with ranch dressing. For kids, there is Happy Byrds, five chicken nuggets, fries, 24k sauce and a small drink.

The Byrd's Nest is a side of crispy green beans dusted with spice, and served with ranch dressing. (Mystery Diner)

Byrd’s Hot Chicken is next door to the vacant site that used to house The Thirsty Whale. Prices for the sandwich including two sides is roughly $15, the Byrd Bomb about $1 more, and a single sandwich alone a few dollars less.

Delivery is available through third-party services such as Grubhub, but expect to pay what is referred to as the “laziness tax.” But believe me, it’s worth it.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Byrd’s Hot Chicken

WHERE: 1748 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

PHONE: 224-678-9433

INFORMATION: getbyrds.com