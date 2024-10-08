Illinois unveils $27 million plan to electrify public transit, combat climate change

Acting Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, James Jennings, announced Tuesday a $27 million funding opportunity for replacing public transit buses with all-electric options.

Grant awards will cover 75 percent of the eligible cost per electric transit bus and any necessary charging infrastructure, with a minimum award amount of $300,000, according to a news release from the Illinois EPA.

Transportation is a major contributor to climate pollution. Funding is aimed at encouraging local governments and transit agencies to transition their public transit fleets to all-electric buses, urging eligible groups to apply and support the push toward clean energy and sustainable travel, Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release.

Eligible applicants include government and transit agencies that own and operate public transit buses in any of the three priority areas outlined in the Volkswagen Beneficiary Mitigation Plan.

“This opportunity will fund the replacement of up to 40 diesel transit buses with electric transit buses, providing for cleaner public transportation in areas that experience disproportionate impacts from air pollution,” Jennings said in the release. “We look forward to awarding grants to expand the use of electric buses within government and public transit agencies.”

Illinois EPA will fund projects in the following priority areas:

• Priority Area 1: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties, Oswego Township in Kendall County, and Aux Sable and Goose Lake townships in Grundy County.

• Priority Area 2: Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

• Priority Area 3: Champaign, DeKalb, LaSalle, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon and Winnebago counties.

Existing diesel buses to be replaced and scrapped must meet the following criteria:

• Currently operating in the transit fleet

• Engine Model Year 2009 and older diesel-powered Class 4 to 8 transit buses; they must be scrapped within 90 days of the new buses being placed into service.

The Illinois EPA’s Beneficiary Mitigation Plan focuses on using the state’s Volkswagen settlement funds for electric transportation and infrastructure to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. The plan prioritizes regions with poor air quality and environmental justice concerns.

This funding opportunity will remain open until funding is depleted with grants awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.