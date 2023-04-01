ComEd outage map: Severe weather knocks out power to tens of thousands in northern Illinois

Severe weather in northern Illinois that included tornado warnings, hail and high winds has knocked out power to more than 64,000 ComEd customers, according to the company’s outage map.

Cook County has the most ComEd customers affected at 17,069.

Winnebago County has the second most ComEd customers affected at 13,824.

Lee County has 8,680 customers without power, while Whiteside County is at 2,118.

Kane County: 4,210 customers without power.

DuPage County: 3,919 customers affected.

DeKalb County has 2,774 customers affected.

Kendall County has 2,184 customers without power.

Ogle County has 2,038 customers without power.

La Salle County is at 1,598 customers without power, Will County has 2,001 customers affected and Bureau County has 407 customers affected.

For individual cities and towns, Chicago has 6,986 customers without power.

Rockford has 5,693 customers without power. Joliet has 2,440 customers without power.

Cortland has 1,074 customers without power, which is 60% of the customers ComEd serves in Cortland.

Sublette Township has 1,060 customers without power, which is 97% of the customers ComEd serves there.