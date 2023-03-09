Snow on its way into northern Illinois today, likely to impact evening commute

Most of northern Illinois will be under a winter weather advisory starting Thursday evening into Friday morning and could see up to 7 inches of snow closer to parts of the Wisconsin border, according to regional forecasts.

Motorists should prepare for their commute to be impacted Thursday evening, said Zachary Yack, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Temperates are expected to remain in the low 30s in more northern areas and in the 40s south of Interstate 80. Snow accumulation on roads is likely to occur later during the evening commute as temperatures cool, especially on overpasses or secondary roads, Yack said.

“Our confidence is pretty high we’re going to see some snow today,” Yack said Thursday.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday in McHenry, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and central and northern Cook counties. Yack said unlike last week’s snow event which largely missed northern Illinois, Thursday’s snow storm is much more set.

Snow accumulations will total higher in areas closer to the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Yack said, and total fewer than 4 inches south of I-80. Winnebago, McHenry, Boone and Lake counties are expected to see between 4 and 7 inches of snow. Western areas, including the metropolitan Chicago area and DuPage, Kane, DeKalb and Ogle counties, could see between 2 to 4 inches.

“Those things may get going here quicker than we had anticipated,” Yack said Thursday morning. “We’re watching a band of snow that’s moving out of Iowa towards us, and it’s probably going to get here during the early afternoon hours here today. Possibly get some rain and little snow an hour or so earlier than we previously said.”

Northern Illinois residents should expect to see the heaviest snow begin mid-afternoon to late evening Thursday, depending on where they live.

“If you’re looking toward the Rockford area, the heaviest snow will probably start around 4 or 5 p.m. and continue through 8 or 9 until we see lighter rates of snow,” Yack said. “As you get further south, you start getting into Kendall, Kane even to parts of the western metro, the heavier stuff probably wouldn’t get underway until after 7 p.m., and will go to 9 or 10 p.m.”

Wet snow accumulations are expected and untreated roads are likely to become snow covered, leading to hazardous travel especially between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to the winter weather advisory. Shoveling also could be hazardous due to wet snow.

Though most of the snow is expected Thursday night, Friday morning commuters should continue to use caution, Yack said.

“There’s definitely going to be lingering snow showers through the night into the early part of tomorrow morning,” Yack said. “You’ll probably see some snow spots, secondary roads, slick spots, tomorrow morning.”

Overnight temperatures will sit around freezing, and are forecasted in the low 30s Friday morning, expected to warm up to 38 later Friday. Friday morning could see a mix of rain, forecasts show.

More snow could be on its way into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with a 20% chance Saturday night into Sunday.