A winter storm moving into the area is expected to bring less snow than initially forecast, but more than 300 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s two major airports.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Lake and McHenry counties, where up to 2 inches of snow is expected in most parts. For the rest of Chicago and the suburbs, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. as well.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation’s online flight tracker, 188 flights in and out of O’Hare International Airport have been canceled so far, while another 119 at Midway Airport have also been scrubbed.

Several school districts in Lake and McHenry counties have also cancelled classes for the day.

Snow isn’t the biggest threat facing the most of the region, though.

Sleet and freezing rain could create dangerous icy spots on untreated roads, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Romeoville warn.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s this afternoon, potentially worsening travel conditions. They will remain below freezing Friday, though sunny skies will move into the area.

A warmup is expected Saturday with temperatures climbing back up to the mid-40s, then potentially into the 50s on Sunday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230216/less-snow-likely-from-storm-but-100s-of-flights-already-canceled-at-chicago-airports