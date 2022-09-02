Qualifying families asked to contact local schools for free or reduced meals

SPRINGFIELD — Families are encouraged to contact their local school districts on how they can apply for free and reduced meals now that fee waivers that went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic are expiring.

For example, a four-person household with a weekly income of $694 or less is eligible to receive free meals through school districts, the Illinois State Board of Education announced Friday.

Fees for school meals were waived during the past two school years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reimbursement plan was reinstated July 1.

Individual school districts set meal plan prices based on their own kitchen costs or contracts for meal services. Those school districts designated as high-poverty were able to gain waivers so as to continue to offer free breakfast and lunch without collecting household applications.

The United States Department of Agriculture funds the breakfast and lunch meal programs that are administered by the state board of education.

The policy is adjusted annually to reflect changes in federal poverty guidelines, adjustments for inflation, and supplemented relief provided by the federal Keep Kids Fed Act.

“The importance of nutritious meals cannot be overlooked when it comes to success in the classroom. Countless studies connect nutrition to improved learning,” said state Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala in a news release. She also applauded the efforts of food service workers who maintained the meal programs during the pandemic.

The income guidelines for qualifying families for free meals are adjusted by the size of the household. A two-person household with a weekly income of $458 or less qualifies as does a three-person household at less than $576 a week.

Reduced price meals are figured at 185% of the federal poverty guidelines. A household of four persons earning $988 or less in a week qualifies for the reduced-priced meals.