Thunderstorms, dangerous heat in northern Illinois forecast

Portions of northern Illinois are under a hazardous weather alert for Saturday, the National Weather Service stations in Davenport, Iowa and Romeoville said.

Northwest Illinois. Morning thunderstorms are expected in areas north of and along Interstate 80. Scattered T-storms will redevelop in the late afternoon and evening, especially along the Mississippi River. Downburst winds are the main threat. Also, dangerously high afternoon temperatures are expected, with heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees in areas just south of I-80.

Affected counties are Lee, Joe Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Mercer, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland, and Clark.

Rain droplets pour off the roof of a shelter at the Illinois River boat ramp in Hennepin during storms Saturday. (Troy Taylor)

North central and northeast Illinois. The risk of thunderstorms is elevated, with storms moving east-southeast at 30 mph. These storms may produce up to quarter-sized hail and some winds up to 60 mph. After morning rains, thunderstorm development in the afternoon and evening could be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and hail. The main risk area is south of I-88 and west of I-65 between 6 and 11 p.m.

Affected counties are Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook, and Will.