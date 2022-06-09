Watch live: Kinzinger, January 6 committee hold first primetime hearing

The first of six public hearings of the January 6 committee that includes Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger investigating the January 6, 2021 capitol riot begins Thursday evening.

The nine-member panel that includes Kinzinger (R-Channahon) plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings, according to the Associated Press.

Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself. The public hearing, unlike other committee hearings, will be a mixture of traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation.

Kinzinger told Shaw Media in January it will be crucial for the Jan. 6 committee to present all its information before the end of the year. If the Republican Party regains control of the House in the November election, Kinzinger said the committee will be shut down.

With hearings beginning Thursday, the panel remains on schedule to wrap up by the end of summer or in early fall.