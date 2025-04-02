April 02, 2025
Dixon Township Highway Commissioner Corey Reuter reelected: ‘I’m very excited for the next four years’

By Payton Felix
Corey Reuter (left) and Cameron Magne are part of the only local contested race, Dixon Township Highway Commissioner, on April 1. The two candidates spoke during a forum at Dixon High School Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

DIXON – In the contested race for Dixon Township highway commissioner, voters reelected incumbent Corey Reuter on Tuesday, according to Lee County’s unofficial election results.

“I’m feeling great,” Reuter said in an interview with Shaw Local on Tuesday night. “I’m very excited for the next four years.”

Reuter received 905 votes, or 72.63%, while challenger Cameron Magne received 341 votes, or 27.37%, according to the results, which were last updated at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 1,246 votes were counted out of the 1,333 ballots cast, and voter turnout was 12.8% for the 17 precincts, according to the results.

“Corey will do a fine job,” Magne said in interview with Shaw Local.

Reuter said that in his upcoming term, “I’m going to continue what I’ve been doing.”

“I treat this as a full-time position, and we have a great road program,” he said.

On the prospect of running for the spot again in the next election, Magne said he’s “kind of undecided at this point” and wants “to see how the next four years go.”

Reuter has been involved in township government for almost 20 years. He first started as a part-time employee at Dixon Township in 2006 and has held the position of highway commissioner for the past five years.

Magne has worked for the city of Dixon for 13 years and currently serves as the general foreman in the water department.