2024 Election Questionnaire: Jim Lanham, Illinois House District 86

Full name:

Jim Lanham

What office are you seeking?

State Representative of District 86, Republican.

What is your current age?

51

What/who is your occupation/employer:

I am a private security contractor since 2001.

City:

Joliet

Education:

1991 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Community involvement:

I volunteer for Will 4 Vets, Will County’s newest veterans assistance charity.

Marital status/immediate family:

Single, no children.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Once all recounts if needed are completed, yes.

How would you assess the SAFE-T Act? Are there any changes/adjustments that you would like to see made?

Some additional offenses need to be added to offenses not eligible for cashless bail.

Pretrial services such as E monitoring need to be fixed too. One offender violated his monitoring SIX times with NO CONSEQUENCES before murdering a retired Chicago Police Department bomb tech.

What policies would you support to ease the burden on Illinois taxpayers? Please be specific

Reduce/eliminate property, which are among the nation’s highest.

Reduce eliminate fuel taxes also among highest in nation.

The same with sales taxes, seventh highest in the nation.

The Chicago area has been a destination for migrants, often with no housing options when they get here. What would you do in Springfield to help migrants when they appear, and to help local communities prepare when groups show up unannounced?

We as a nation cant continue to accept them. Since 2022, this state has spent $2.84 BILLION on this issue. Thats money that could have fixed many Illinois issues for Illinois citizens.

[I will] secure the border at the Federal level.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers?

Tax credits. Grants for American citizens.

The last census showed that Illinois is losing population, and that rural areas are were hit harder than urban areas. Is that a cause for concern and, if so, what can you do from Springfield to ensure rural communities don’t disappear?

Stop letting Chicago and Cook County rule the state.

Should Illinois impose a state parks fee that is earmarked for maintenance of those facilities? If so, how should it be implemented?

We could stop wasting the money we’ve already spent, like the $2.8 billion on asylum seekers and instead spend it on stuff like this. Do your research see who and what party routinely votes for these bills and see also who sponsors them.

With hospitals closing and/or downsizing in northern Illinois, what can be done to ensure rural residents have access to quality health care?

This is an issue i am nor familiar with.

Do you support Karina’s Bill, which aims to strengthen enforcement of the removal of firearms from those with orders of protection against them? More broadly, are Illinois laws too strict – or not strict enough – when it comes to gun rights and gun control and what changes would you advocate for?

Karinas Bill is fine in theory but is there the manpower and money to actually do it? How would they even know they got every gun?

Also the Protect Illinois Communities Act is unconstitutional. Seeing the continual gang violence in Chicago shows the law is useless. Only law abiding citizens are being restricted. None of the items banned are even used in any great number. Not even 1 percent of 1 percent of any type of gun are illegally used.

Go after the street criminals. Stop reducing and dismissing charges on offenders, especially recidivist defendants. Truth in sentencing. There’s no consequences for anyone especially repeat offenders.

I hope the lawsuit against PICA is successful.

Should Metra, Pace and the CTA be combined into one agency? What should be done to address the fiscal cliff facing the public transit agencies?

No..let Chicago deal with the Chicago issues they create. Again 2.82 billion spent on “asylum” would have helped here.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

No...PPP was a joke. So much fraud.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

This question has nothing to do with this election.