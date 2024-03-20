Election 2024: State Rep. Dennis Tipsword receives 71.1% of votes, holds lead in 105th District primary

Incumbent state Rep. Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora, is sitting in good position to gain the Republican nomination for the November general election.

Tipsword garnered 6,969 votes to Donald Rients’ 2,830 votes in unofficial results, garnering 71.1% of the vote in the La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Woodford, Tazewell, McLean and Livingston counties race.

If the results hold, Tipsword will face Democrat Morgan Phillips, of Lostant, who was unopposed in the primary.

Tipsword said late Tuesday in a news release it appeared he was heading for a landslide victory.

“I have worked hard over the last 14 months, I have served the people of the 105th as their state representative,” Tipsword said. “It is fulfilling that the voters approve of the job I’ve begun in representing them and I look forward to continuing to serve.”

Tipsword has served for 17 years with the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office and the past nine years as its chief deputy, the second in command in the department. Phillips has worked as campaign manager for state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, and worked as a muralist.