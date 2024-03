Melody Burgess leads by 17 votes in the lone primary contest for a La Salle County Board seat.

Burgess garnered 55 votes and her opponent Michelle Mathia tallied 38 for the District 13, La Salle-Peru area seat held by Mike Kasap, D-La Salle, who is not running for reelection.

If the unofficial results hold, Burgess will be contested by Democrat Alexandria “Ali” Braboy, of La Salle, who was unopposed in the primary, in the November general election.