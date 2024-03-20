Election 2024: Marengo sales tax request ‘yes’ votes leading; park district also sought annexation

Voters in Marengo saw two questions on their primary ballots Tuesday, one to increase the local sales tax for road improvements, and one to increase the Marengo Park District’s footprint.

The park district question also appeared on ballots in Marengo, Riley and Coral townships, which the district is seeking to annex into the park district.

With early votes and all precincts counted, the Marengo sales tax question appears to have voter approval. According to unofficial McHenry County vote totals, the sales tax question had 55% yes votes to 45% no votes.

Marengo Mayor John Koziol said at a February Marengo Union Chamber of Commerce Breakfast that he was initially against going to referendum for a sales tax increase, but that speaking with city staff changed his mind. The extra funding could mean Marengo “could do a lot of roads” that are now in poor shape due to lack of funding, Koziol said.

Marengo buyers currently pay 7% sales tax. The increase – equivalent to a penny per every taxable dollar spent – would bring the rate to 8%. The sales tax replaces the city’s vehicle stickers which, according to its informational mailer, will be repealed upon passage of a sales tax referendum.

The sales tax is expected to bring the city an additional $500,000 a year for roads and sidewalks.

Voters in Marengo saw two sales tax increase requests on their ballot. McHenry County also requested a new countywide sales tax of 0.25% to fund mental health services, replacing a property tax levy now issued for that purpose. That initiative was also leaning toward passage, according to early results.

Marengo Park District annexation referendum

The questions asked voters in Marengo, Riley and Coral townships if they would like to become part of the park district. Marengo voters saw three questions on their ballot - one for each township. Voters in the townships were only asked if they want to join. Both groups, for all three questions, would need to have a majority yes votes for the annexation questions to win.

As of press time, the question’s vote totals were unavailable for breakdown by voting district, according to unofficial results.

For more results, go to shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/.