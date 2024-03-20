Election 2024: La Salle County turnout appears to be low, judges say

Mother Nature gave primary election voter turnout no boost.

Early Tuesday, daytime temperatures hovered just north of freezing and election judges in La Salle-Peru, Oglesby and even Utica, which usually draws high turnout, all reported little foot traffic.

Turnout improved later Tuesday after temperatures topped out at 58 degrees under sunny skies. At Utica precinct 1, election judge Sue Calkins said turnout stood about 120 shortly after 3 p.m.

“And we will pick up as soon as people get off work,” Calkins predicted.

Other election judges were less sure of a late-day stampede. Turnout at the La Salle VFW Hall, home to four La Salle precincts, was poor early and showed only modest improvement by late afternoon.

Countywide election turnout will be released later Tuesday as results are shared by the County Clerk’s Office. Judges were not sure how the turnout would compare with previous years.

[ Here are La Salle and Bureau counties’ unofficial election results for the 2024 primary ]

In 2022, the general primary election drew a turnout of 19.28% registered voters in La Salle County as 9,317 Republican ballots were taken versus 4,306 Democratic ballots. That election was conducted in June during the pandemic. In 2020, the general primary drew a turnout of 22.7% of registered voters in La Salle County, with 10,594 Democratic ballots taken versus 5,308 Republican ballots. In that election, Donald Trump was the incumbent president and Democratic voters were selecting his challenger.

“There’s really no mad dash yet,” said election judge Julie Bleck.

Besides chilly weather early, election judges said voters seemed to lack urgency with the top of the ballot settled. Joe Biden and Donald Trump both locked up the nominations for president, leaving only a handful of down-ballot races to be settled in La Salle County, among them Democratic and Republican nominations for La Salle County Board chair and Democratic and Republican nominations in some state representative and senate races.

One judge observed voters seemed unusually reluctant to declare a party.

At Peru precinct 8, located in St. John’s Lutheran Church (3 p.m. turnout: 48 voters), election judge Mary Landsiedel said several voters expressed displeasure about the ballots.

“They all declared,” Landsiedel said, “but they’re not happy about it.”

Voters can take a non-partisan ballot in the primary.