Election 2024: 4 candidates vie for La Salle County Board chair Democratic, GOP nominations

Four candidates started Tuesday vying for the La Salle County Board Chair seat and likely two will emerge as head-to-head contenders by the end of the night.

All results are unofficial Tuesday until they are certified.

Incumbent Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, was challenged by Deborah Porter, of Streator, for the GOP nomination. Jensen won the County Board Chairman seat four years ago, besting Democrat Jim Olson, of Seneca, in November 2020. Jensen, who is retired and also serves on the Deer Park Elementary School Board, had run in the general election twice before besting Olson.

La Salle County Board members Joe Oscepinski Jr., of Peru, and Brian Dose, of Ottawa, are contesting each other for the Democratic nomination in November.

Oscepinski was the youngest person to be elected to the La Salle County Board at 26 years old in 2012. Oscepinski is serving his second term as chairman of the Law and Justice Committee on the La Salle County Board. He also is a member of the Teamsters Local 710 and has a track record of leadership in his 15-year career at UPS.

A lifelong resident of La Salle County, Dose attended Lostant Elementary and La Salle-Peru Township High School. He has served on the La Salle County Board for more than 11 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and has worked in public safety as a firefighter/paramedic for more than 25 years, rising to the rank of captain. He has also served in union leadership and has been a union member for more than 21 years.

Porter is a county field appraiser and served as Otter Creek Township Assessor. She vowed in her questionnaire with Shaw Media to work to reduce property taxes.