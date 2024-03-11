Election 2024 Questionnaire: Samantha Gasca, Illinois Senate District 19

Samantha Gasca, a candidate for Illinois Senate District 19 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Samantha Jean Gasca

What office are you seeking? State Senator, District 19

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? None; 36 years old, been in politics solely the last 17 months.

City: New Lenox, IL

Occupation: Pastoral Counselor and Data Specialist (two separate jobs)

Campaign website: www.SamanthaGasca.com

Considering the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the state should address the challenges?

Shut down the borders, open illegal immigrant detention centers, and mass deportation (not in the sense of vengeance, but in the sense of principle— our president and his administration are breaking the law, and we must make an example of that law, as to not allow this to continue, and to not allow this/open borders to happen again). Money that could be used towards minority communities is being used for illegal immigrants. While our American people are addicted to drugs, have mental health crises, and are living on the streets, we have illegal immigrants (who many have very little respect for our police or authority in general) experiencing the American Dream with free housing and food. This is an egregious display of power.

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

• Overwhelmingly high taxes

• Illegal immigration and Sex Trafficking

• Parents’ Rights/School Choice

• Defending Constitutional Rights

• Crime is flooding in waves from the city of Chicago

Taxes, for example, are going up 7% this year, according to a local tax assessor (for Will County only, but Cook… likely worse).

According to the PTELL Law (Property Tax Extension Law Limit), “Increases in property tax extensions are limited to the lesser of 5% or the increase in the national Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year preceding the levy year. The limitation can be increased for a taxing body with voter approval.” Meaning… the county/all taxing bodies can tax us (over the 5% limitation) according to inflation.

People are being taxed out of their homes in the 19th District, inflation is soaring, and our wages remain the same… so what is our leadership doing? Twiddling thumbs?

I would like to vote down all tax increases starting with a zero-balance budget, vote yes on tax rebates, and demand a lower income tax (since our wages aren’t increasing sufficiently and in accordance with the increase in our property taxes and income taxes).

My question is: What will our current Senator do about this surmounting crisis? Stand in agreement with policies that are corrupting this state and country? We the People demand that he and all public “servants” in our district, vote NO on property tax increases until they can do something about our wages/salaries. We don’t need excess, but we do need stability without constant stress going paycheck to paycheck. Is our leadership even concerned, or have they enriched themselves so much that our reality is not their reality? Are they so spend happy with our/other people’s money that they have lost sight of the plights of the middle and lower class? Seemingly the mentality being, “It’s okay if we spend other people’s money as long as it isn’t our own…” Ostensibly, they must want a 19th district full of solely the wealthy… kind of racist, don’t you think (in accordance with “their” rules)?

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

Might I suggest a (seemingly) bipartisan bill to make it an easier process to adopt babies/children (from unwanted pregnancies). As opposed to money/vouchers to get an abortion in Illinois (and to move to Illinois because of that issue), let us provide incentives to allow babies to live— with not only incentives to the mother, but to make it a less complex and expensive experience to adopt “undesired” children… not everyone sees children as a burden, but rather as a blessing and a miracle. It’s a shame when children must die so we may live as we please.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

The SAFE-T Act.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Absolutely. Term limits, Age limits, Pay limits. Term limits would look like 2-3 terms/office maximum. Any more than that and corruption ensues and deeply engrains, rotting our district from the inside out. It is my belief that is the current state of affairs in our 19th senate district.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

This was discussed in detail above; however, I do have something worthy of mention here specifically. Underlying issue(s) I’d like to note are as follows:

Corruption costs money. It is apparent that the extreme left bands together regardless of harm done. Therefore, it appears the many in power are less concerned about the people in their district/their desires, and more concerned about personal and party agendas. They keep smokescreens up by passing bills that will pacify the “people” (e.g., excessive free handouts provided with taxpayer money, cheap/legal drugs and drug paraphernalia, etc), while the real dirty work/maleficient bills are passed in the middle of the night, so that no one can dispute them. The wolf comes at the back door. The concept (noted from something I read from the late first half/early second half of last century. It goes on about a concept of socialism/communism is to corrupt the system, so those who’ve slithered their way to the top will be those who “rebuild” and take total control upon collapse of the system. So thus they will borrow money, disregard debt ceilings, and put maximum pressure on the system until it finally collapses in their favor. And thus a coup can ensue.

In addition, another note on corruption… when a politician agrees to increase taxes or pay for a job done, oftentimes they will skim off the top. Meaning, their incentive to agree is taxpayer money back in their own pockets. This is an egregious use of funds. Absolutely disgusting on all levels.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

Zero-balance budget, full audit, transparent/public accountability through reporting data/evidence of corruption to voters

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not? Please be specific.

Absolutely not. The second amendment is a “right,” not a “privilege.” A privilege is something earned, whereas a right is something bequeathed upon us at birth/is natural/inherent to our being. Consequently, the “right to bear arms” shall thus not be infringed because the federal, United States Constituon says so. Now why do we have that right? In the circumstances of a tyrannical government, the right to bear arms is fundamental so that citizens can protect themselves at the same level of firing power. This is why semi-automatic rifles should be legal (while following the law, of course). If we think we are above/have evolved beyond a tyrannical government— so says every nation who has ever collapsed in all of history (due to corruption and lack of character in leadership). Pride consumes us, and yet also precedes a fall.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

I would say yes, but then I would also be saying yes to the government taking advantage of these corporations (e.g., in environmental citations for nonsense, irrational tax increases, etc— which are seemingly purposeless except for a personal/party/agenda kickback) and the surrounding communities. Typically, these corporations are placed in locations outside of the city and surrounding suburbs where people don’t want big buildings and extra traffic. Their concerns are rarely heard/adhered to, as the concerns of the people are not of consequence to the people in power. In-state corporate growth is incompatible in a state with extreme left/socialist ideologies, as those ideologies tend to push people away— not towards. It would behoove voters to consider researching our census numbers in relation to/as it relates to increasing leftist ideologies of the state; one will observe that as the state increases in leftist/communist ideologies, the state decreases in population.

How would you classify the state of public health in your district? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

I believe it is an issue. The prices of individual/family healthcare (through the marketplace as well as through corporate plans) is at an all time high. I personally pay $50/month more this year than I did last year. It seems as though the government wants us to be priced out of insurance in order to compel the major bulk of us to accept government assistance programs (Medicaid/medicare). That way we have a system in place to push us towards socialized medicine (where people don’t get the help they need because the intelligent and thoughtful doctors will go places they will get paid— private healthcare for the rich and for the politicians).

We must hold insurance companies, as well as individuals, accountable. The former in caps on rate increases, and the latter in holding and maintaining a steady job, which produces dignity and self respect.