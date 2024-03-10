Election 2024 Questionnaire: Kristen Koppers, Grundy County Board, District 2

Kristen Koppers, candidate for Grundy County Board District 2 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Kristen Koppers, NBCT

What office are you seeking? Grundy County Board - District 2 and Precinct Committee Person - Aux Sable 7

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Channahon

Occupation: Educator / Journalist

Campaign website: N/A

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

With the amount of migrants coming into Illinois, there is not enough room to place them anywhere. I agree with the current decision on Grundy County being a non-sanctuary county and not accepting any money from the state. I applaud them in making the right decision.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Education is an important concern that is not only facing Grundy County but all counties. In the past few years, education has taken a drastic turn by providing a quality education to the students within Grundy County (and across the state). Researching the Illinois State Report card, reading and math scores have declined across the county. In the past three years, I have spoken to parents across Grundy County and heard quite a few express their concerns with current elected officials and administration. I’ve heard the word transparency being used a lot. However, there is no transparency just by believing what it stated.

Another issue facing the county is assessments on homes. While the county tax rate and levy decreased, the amount of property taxes paid per person went up due to the increase in home assessments. With the high rate of inflation, many are having a harder time making ends meet. To compound the issue, to request a decrease in property taxes, residents have to jump through hoops and pay $600.00 for an appraisal that may or may not help to decrease their yearly taxes. Although county board members have no say in how the school districts levy their taxes, I will continue my involvement in attending District 2 school board meetings to ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Grundy County has already done a tremendous job with attracting different types of businesses and tourism. Downtown Morris has quite a few festivals and activities throughout the year. As a candidate for District 2, I would like to see more tourism to other parts of Grundy County as well, including the Minooka downtown area. There are few events throughout the year that bring people to this area that do not live here. There is quite a bit of history within Minooka that many do not know about. Increasing tourism in Grundy County requires strategic marketing, infrastructure improvements, and collaboration with local stakeholders. By highlighting attractions like historic sites and towns like Minooka, enhancing accessibility, and working with businesses and tourism organizations, we can attract more visitors, stimulate economic growth, and create jobs.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

As a potential member of the county government, I would push for a job shadowing program to allow opportunities for students to shadow at local businesses as part of their education. As part of District 2 in Grundy County, it’s important that my region is represented. We have a lot of great businesses that have been here for the longest time or are just starting out. As a result, many may not know these businesses exist. To boost local businesses in Minooka, we need to encourage people to ‘shop local’.

Additionally, I would prioritize efforts to streamline permitting processes to boost local businesses. By simplifying and expediting the permitting procedures, we can remove barriers to entry for entrepreneurs and encourage business growth. This includes implementing online application systems, providing clear guidelines, and establishing dedicated staff to assist businesses through the permitting process. Moreover, I would advocate for regular reviews of permit requirements to identify and eliminate unnecessary regulations that may hinder business development. By making it easier for businesses to obtain permits, we can foster a more business-friendly environment and promote economic prosperity in our county.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Government employees and officials should not be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses, as it may compromise transparency and accountability in public affairs.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Compared to other cities, towns, villages, and counties, I do not think there is a local crime problem in Grundy County. Grundy County is listed as one of the top 84% to be safe in, and I trust our Sheriff and the local police departments to keep the residents safe.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Reviewing bridges in Grundy County since 2020, there are 35 bridges that need repair or corrective action. However, only 18 of those fall within county responsibility. Currently, there is a five year plan already in place since this report came out to fix the bridges and roads that are in need of repair. This plan is set to expire in 2024. After that, the bridges and roads will be reassessed for needs and safety.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

I do not support the Illinois gun ban in the state of Illinois. Illinois already is in the top 10 of having the strictest gun laws in the country. By regulating a citizen’s right to keep and bear arms, it infringes on the Second Amendment to protect oneself in self-defense. I believe in upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, as it is a fundamental aspect of our constitutional freedoms. Banning guns infringes upon individuals’ rights to self-defense and undermines their ability to protect themselves and their families. Grundy County needs to follow Effingham County, among 32 others, to officially declare it to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary county, which would not enforce any state laws that affect gun control measures.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives are crucial for stimulating economic development and encouraging business growth in local communities. By offering incentives to corporations, we can attract investment, job creation, and expansion, ultimately fostering a thriving economy. However, it’s important to ensure responsible implementation with clear goals and transparency measures. Overall, tax incentives should be strategically utilized to promote economic growth and prosperity. In 2021, Minooka School District 201 received a $915,000.00 refund from Grundy County Economic Surplus Development Project Area. The surplus is managed by the Grundy County Economic Development (GCED). I understand that tax incentives help bring businesses into the communities. However, there are quite a few questions being asked by local residents regarding tax incentives and where the “excess” are going and who they are going to.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

The state of public health in our county is generally satisfactory, but there are areas that could be improved, particularly regarding access to affordable healthcare. While there are healthcare facilities available, some residents may face challenges in accessing affordable care due to factors such as high healthcare costs and limited insurance coverage options. To address this issue, we should explore initiatives such as expanding telemedicine services, promoting health savings accounts, and incentivizing healthcare providers to offer discounted rates for uninsured or underinsured individuals. Additionally, fostering a competitive healthcare marketplace and reducing regulatory burdens can help lower costs and increase access to affordable care for all residents.