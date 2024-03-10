Election 2024 Questionnaire: Joe Schiavone, Grundy County Board District 2

Joe Schiavone, a candidate for Grundy County Board District 2 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Joseph (Joe) Dominic Schiavone

What office are you seeking? District 2 Grundy County Board

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently elected to the Grundy County Board representing Aux Sable District 2, Prescient Committeeman for Aux Sable 2, and Prescient Committeeman in Will County Prescient Plainfield 23

City: Minooka

Occupation: Area Service Manager Fairbanks Scales, Small Business Owner Voodoo Firearms LLC.

Campaign website: None.

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

I believe that the county has already identified this concern by implementing a resolution to make Grundy County a non-sanctuary county. Giving our Sheriff and States Attorney the flexibility and dexterity to relocate the migrants and punish those who drop them on our doorstep. As a current board member, I was part of the discussion and unanimous vote to ensure that plan was enacted.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

As Grundy County becomes more and more of a supplier of labor and goods beyond our traditional farming industry, I believe that it is imperative to maintain our identity and work to attract businesses, goods, and services that align with the desires of the community. We should not become a dumping ground for industry. We should maintain our small town feel and not just a warehouse farm. We need to have a forward-thinking comprehensive plan that considers the economic impact growth has on our communities, our schools, and our taxing bodies. We should consider the impact and demand on our county resources such as the Health Department, Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and even the lesser-known, behind-thescenes departments that are affected and not often considered by the public. Because they are run so seamlessly, to mention just a few, the Highway, Transportation, and even the Animal Control Departments. All will be affected, and all will have additional costs that must be planned for. In addition, I believe that we need to have language in the comprehensive plan that pushes for reevaluation in the event of new or emerging technology. The greatest risk to our plan is not planning for change.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

I believe that Grundy County has done a tremendous job keeping in touch with our constituents. I believe that the role of government is not to grow bigger, but to provide the minimum safeties necessary to protect our communities’ way of life, and ensure that the current sections already operating continue to do so efficiently. Consequently, I do not see a need to expand access, but rather continue to invite input, encourage resident participation, and maintain an open-door policy.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

I believe that we have a very attractive tax rate of 6.25%. From a retail business perspective, it is a draw for customers. It gives more incentive to make the trip to Grundy for their purchases. The greatest challenge facing us currently is identifying our goals as a County. What I mean by that is “do we want to attract more retail consumers or more industrial businesses?” I believe that we have some very unique areas that we could use to attract more consumer-based businesses such as shopping and restaurants. However, there needs to be a balance of industry for people to work and earn money to spend in their communities.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would push for a comprehensive plan that designates more of our prime access throughout the county for retail and consumer-focused businesses, as well as high-paying jobs. Additionally, I believe that we need to build communities. Communities that people are proud of and want to live. As a county, historically, we have done a great job with this, however, with the quick growth that comes from warehousing and railroad terminals can also unfortunately often result in quickly built, substandard housing and not well-thought-out subdivisions that favor profits over quality. We should strive to designate a central industrial district that allows for controlled growth.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

In some circumstances in business, it is necessary to sign non-disclosure agreements. Many county employees are not full-time and work for other companies. Being elected should not prohibit someone from making a living. If there is a conflict of interest, I believe that if an NDA is required, then transparency beforehand should also be required.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I do not think that there is currently a local crime problem within the county. I believe that our sheriff has done an amazing job maintaining law and order in Grundy County as is evidenced by our extraordinarily low jail population. However, we are seeing some upticks in the local communities. As there is growth, it will be necessary for our local police chiefs to be vocal for the need for additional resources from the communities they serve.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The County Engineer has identified a series of bridges that require repair and or complete replacement. As a member of the highway committee, we have been very proactive in staying ahead of our current bridge maintenance and road requirements.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

I vehemently oppose the Illinois gun ban. Taking the ability of a legal gun owner to protect themselves will not eliminate the risk of gun violence. There is enough evidence of that in the City of Chicago every day where the gun laws are among the strictest in the nation. Criminals, by definition, do not follow laws, therefore making something illegal will do nothing to curb the problem. The second amendment is clear “SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”. In my opinion, a right delayed is a right denied, and in this case, we are being denied our right as legal law-abiding citizens to have the firearms the rest of the country has access to creating a clear violation of our right to bear arms.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

I am not a fan of tax incentives. However, you have to keep the playing field even. In a perfect world, there would be no incentives; but alas we do not live in a perfect world. I contend that tax incentives, incentivize businesses to shop for the greatest incentive and when the incentive is up, they leave. This leaves the city/county stuck with an area that is now no longer collecting taxes and is often left undesirable for others. I believe that if you build strong communities where labor is plentiful, and people are willing to buy the commodities produced, incentives are unnecessary. Simply put, your return will be greater than your tax. Since we do not have that system as a country, I support controlled incentives to help build the communities which in my opinion puts the horse before the cart.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Since I have been a board member, the opportunity to discuss these issues has not yet presented itself in the general board meetings. However, I welcome any opportunity presented to have open dialog, hear, consider, and address the concerns of our residents.