Election 2024 Questionnaire: Diane Selmer, Kendall County Board District 2

Diane Selmer, a candidate for Kendall County Board District 2 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Diane Selmer

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board Member District 2

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? 2 terms as an Oswego Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired Administrative Assistant/Benefits Analyst

Campaign website: Facebook—Diane Selmer

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

The county provides many services to residents In need, and many non profits help, ie a single mom with a child living in her car, etc. County resources are already strained and I do not see how we can offer anything for migrants.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Property Taxes need to be lowered and provide broadband for the entire county

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

I am a proponent for transparency in government and worked to implement a transparent website, oswegotownship.org. in my first term as an Oswego Township Trustee.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Business Challenges are mainly access to interstates. Many wonderful festivals and fairs are held throughout the county, which bring in residents from surrounding areas..

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I believe businesses participating in their local Chamber of Commerce becomes a win for them.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

NO

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I am not aware of local crime problem.. The sheriff’s deputy gives a monthly report of what calls have been handled at the Oswego Township meeting, as well as to residents at the monthly Boulder Hill Neighborhood Watch meeting. The Triads group, which I am a member, advises seniors about scams they should be aware of so they do not become a scam victim. The Sheriff has a satellite office located at the Oswego Township building, 99 Boulder Hill Pass for the convenience of residents residing in unincorporated areas.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I believe Eldamain is now completed. Orchard road bridge

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

NO----per the Constitution, citizens have the right to bear arms. Criminals ignore laws and will always find guns to commit crimes, .

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

I am not for tax incentives. Prior to a business locating to an area, they have already conducted their due diligence for the feasibility of locating to an area, both with and without incentives, and make a decision to locate either way.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

I am unaware of issues involving healthcare. The Kendall County Health Department staff does a fine job assisting county residents.