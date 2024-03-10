Election 2024 Questionnaire: Dan Koukol, Kendall County Board District 2

Dan Koukol, candidate for Kendall County Board District 2 in the March primary, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Dan Koukol

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board District 2

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Kendall County Board

City: Oswego

Occupation: County Board

Campaign website: Facebook-Dan Koukol

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

We have no money for migrants and if they are dropped in Kendall County they will be put on transportation to Chicago.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Our top issue in Kendall County is property taxes. Folks are leaving in groves. We need property tax relief. I have personally never voted for a tax increase. I work on this daily looking for projects that will bring tax dollars in with minimum burden on government services. Such as warehouses in the right areas. Do you have a connection on a business that wants to move to Kendall County call me! Dan Koukol 630.669.1567

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Yes, Government needs to be friendly and easy access for the people. We have many departments for all your different needs. I as a board member encourage these departments to make information available to the public in a timely fashion. We have laws we have to abide by for certain information but for general help it is available immediately. If you have needs call me for some guidance. Direct cell-630-669-1567

Attracting business is not easy when competing with surrounding towns and counties that have closer access to highways. We do have some and at those intersections we have large projects in the works and some on the horizon. Example Ridge Road and Interstate 80.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Boosting local businesses is a priority for me. I am and do push Kendall County by letting people, business leaders and large manufacturers know what we have to offer.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No, Transparency is number one!

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Public Safety is a top priority for me. I meet with Law enforcement regularly and receive reports to stay up on this subject. Crime I feel is under control, but I am always looking for programs to keep it even lower.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Many roads need attention in Kendall County. County roads are very well maintained and being expanded now Ex. Ridge Road South. State and local roads that need complete rebuild are Rt 47 North, Rt 30 all through the county. Oswego Wolf Road needs to be done NOW. Those are just a couple of examples.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

No I support 2nd Amendment.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives are used to attract business to your region. I personally feel that these incentives are not applicable in our local area. We have companies that want to come here a lot of times a very small incentive will make them happy. We cannot afford to put these taxes on the taxpayer to get a company to locate here. Our local school districts in the county need revenue from these projects to give relief to the homeowner.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Healthcare in our area is available to everyone in our county. Please use County KAT bus program to get to your doctor’s appointments set up if needed. Mental Health services are needed and need to be expanded in every county. Please, if you have needs with your general health questions call the Kendall County Health Department, they will be happy to help guide you through your questions. Call me if you need a contact Dan Koukol 630.669.1567