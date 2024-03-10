2024 Election Questionnaire: Brenda Rodgers, Kane County Recorder

Brenda Rodgers, candidate for Kane County Recorder, answered this questionnaire from Shaw Local News Network leading up to the 2024 primary election on March 19.

Full Name: Brenda Rodgers

What office are you seeking? Kane County Recorder

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Elgin City Council

City: Elgin, IL.

Occupation: Realtor

Campaign website: Electbrendarodgersrecorder.com.

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges? DNA to the office I am seeking.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues? The issues facing the Recorder’s office are, making sure the residents are aware of the services offered to them, updating the website, and making sure it is user friendly.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government? Making sure our residents are aware of what everyone does.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism? DNA

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses? This does not apply to the Recorder’s position, but if asked I would help with it.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses? No, we must be transparent.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it? DNA to the office I am seeking.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county? DNA to the office I am seeking.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not? DNA to the office I am seeking.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not? DNA to the office I am seeking.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it? DNA to the office I am seeking.