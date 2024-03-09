Election 2024 Questionnaire: Matthew Cosenza, Grundy County Board District 1

Matthew Cosenza, candidate for Grundy County Board District 1 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Matthew Cosenza

What office are you seeking? County Board Member District 1

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? None.

City: Morris

Occupation: Technical Instructor

Campaign website: None.

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

In Grundy County, elected officials have taken decisive steps to manage the influx of migrants. By directing migrant buses away and declaring the county a non-sanctuary county, Sheriff Briley and the county board prioritized our local resources for our residents. Grundy County simply does not have the resources that Chicago does. I would continue to support policies that would direct migrants away from our small communities. It is beyond time for the federal government to step up and do its job by securing our southern border.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Property taxes are a significant issue facing the entire state, not just Grundy County. Residents can count on their property taxes increasing yearly, not out of necessity, but because local taxing bodies can raise taxes without voter approval. Grundy County is one of the only local taxing bodies that has reduced taxes for several years. I would continue to demand that the county holds the line on taxes and doesn’t add to ever-growing property tax bills.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

All levels of government should be transparent and accessible to all taxpayers.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Grundy County is fortunate to have a world-class workforce near two major highways. Our region is an excellent location for any business looking to get started.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would work with our county departments to ensure we provide local businesses with the best services possible. The county government should be an asset for local businesses, not a hurdle.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Non-disclosure agreements may be necessary in the early stages of negotiations when a new business looks at Grundy County as a location. Still, any such agreements should be public knowledge before contracts are signed.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime seems to be on the rise everywhere. However, we are fortunate to have top-notch law enforcement officers throughout Grundy County who are dedicated to the safety and security of our residents.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Route 47 and Route 6 are only getting busier. Since these are state roads, we are severely limited as to what we can do at the county level, but we can advocate for our area and work with the state to expand these high-traffic areas.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

Absolutely not. It is not the government’s role to punish honest, law-abiding citizens for the crimes of individuals who don’t care about the common good or our laws. The 2nd Amendment protects an individual’s right to own and bear arms, and the State of Illinois cannot infringe upon that.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives are a way to entice businesses to our area over neighboring counties. Grundy County will be forced to continue offering such incentives while neighboring counties offer similar deals. Whatever deals are stuck, however, should be presented to the taxpayers before any agreements are signed.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Grundy County has one of the best health departments in the state, and we are lucky to have Morris Hospital and many local clinics in our communities.