Election 2024 Questionnaire: James Riley, Grundy County Board District 3

James Riley, a candidate for Grundy County Board District 3 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: James Riley

What office are you seeking? Grundy County Board - District 3

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Gardner Commissioner (2015-2019)

City: Gardner

Occupation: Management for Love’s Travel Stop

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

Grundy County has been a leader on this issue. The County Board recognized early on that the migrant influx could have an impact on Grundy County. The County Board, working closely with our State’s Attorney, drafted a resolution that Grundy County is not a sanctuary county for illegal immigranta. As a county of limited resources, I firmly believe this was the best course of action in representing our constituents but also the humane thing to do because of our limited resources.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Like every county in Illinois, we are facing out of control property taxes. The county board has reduced property taxes four years in a row and I have vowed to vote no on any tax increases. We can’t control what other taxing bodies do in the area, but we can make sure that we don’t add to the burden.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

I’m proud of the transparency that Grundy County has achieved and I believe all of our county departments are very transparent and open to all residents.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

Grundy County is blessed with a location that attracts numerous businesses because of our easy access to Shipping, Rail and Freight. The Challenge we face is ensuring that we have the necessary infrastructure to support business development as well as ensuring we maintain our heritage and some of the best agricultural soil in the nation that provides food for the world.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Since first being elected, I’ve tried to identify areas where the county can be more business friendly. I think there are areas where we can improve upon the process for a new business to set up shop, or a current business to expand. We should always be looking at ways to be a partner with our businesses and never be an impediment to growth.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

As a county board member, I have an open-door policy for my constituency, and I believe we must strive to be as transparent of a government body as we can be.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Like any county in the state, Grundy County is not immune to crime, but we are fortunate to have local law enforcement that is exemplary and a sheriff whom I and the entire board work with closely to ensure he has the necessary resources to effectively serve and protect our community. Sheriff Briley has used those resources effectively to preserve our public safety.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

No, it’s crazy and an overreach into citizens constitutional rights.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

I believe there should be some kind of incentive to entice businesses to come to our community, if we didn’t, they’d go elsewhere where they would get incentives. Business owners look for a good deal that would benefit them and in return would benefit the community, rightfully so. I just think we need to ensure we are being smart about what incentives we do give, rather than give away the farm to obtain it.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

I don’t believe access to healthcare is an issue for Grundy County. We have a wonderful hospital, several local clinics, and a health department that offers many different services to the community.