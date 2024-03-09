Election 2024 Questionnaire: Deborah Porter, La Salle County Board Chairman

Full Name: Deborah Porter

What office are you seeking? County Board Chairman

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Otter Creek Township Assessor

City: Streator

Occupation: County Field Appraiser

Campaign website: N/A

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

By remaining a non-sanctuary county.

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

Property taxes, everyone hates taxes & here in Illinois we are being taxed to death. The State needs to figure out a different & better way to fund our schools, and make the tax system more affordable & fair.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

Yes. Every level of government should be more accessible & transparent. Government is supposed to be of the people, by the people & for the people.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

I would say parking, a lot of cities are fixing up their downtowns, but there are not enough parking areas.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would start off by talking to small business owners and getting their ideas & suggestions.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No! That would be unethical, in my opinion.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Not that I am aware of. The hiring of more police officers & letting them do their jobs.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I would consult with the Highway Department & maybe do the worst roads & bridges first.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

No. I support the 2nd Amendment. Law abiding citizens should not be punished or disarmed because of people that do not follow the laws.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

Tax incentives are good & bad. Yes it’s good to bring business to the area, but it is also not fair for the existing businesses that we already have in the area.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

It could be better. How is it even possible for hospitals to close & leave cities without a functioning hospital? That was ridiculous. Healthcare is a nationwide problem that needs fixed, especially in smaller towns & rural areas.