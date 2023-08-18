Candidate petition packets available for Kane elections

GENEVA – Petition packets for established party candidates running for local offices in the March 19, 2024, general primary are now available at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva, according to a news release.
The first day for candidates to circulate nominating petitions is Sep. 5.
The filing period is from Nov. 27 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4. Simultaneous filings of candidate nominating petitions for the same office will have ballot placement decided by lottery.
Nominating papers may be filed in person or by mail at the Geneva office only, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva, IL 60134.
Countywide offices up for election next year are board chairman, auditor, coroner, recorder and state’s attorney.
Even County Board districts from 2 to 24 also are up for election, as are precinct committeepersons.
Packets include petitions, statement of candidacy, loyalty oath, statement of economic interest, signature requirements, filing deadlines and other information and forms are available for Democratic and Republican Party candidates.
Primary winners will go on to the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.
Candidates for other offices, including state or federal office as well as presidential delegates can find additional information in the election calendar published by the Illinois State Board of Elections, available at www.elections.il.gov.
More information about election-related deadlines can be found at https://clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections, at the Clerk’s Office, or by calling 630-232-5990.
The Clerk’s Office has expanded early voting, established a call center to resolve Election Day issues, developing a Voter Outreach Program to increase voter registration and early voting, and improving technology, according to the release.
Election information is available at the Clerk’s website https://clerk.kanecountyil.gov/Elections, Twitter @KaneCoILClerk, and Facebook www.facebook.com/kanecountyclerk.