Newcomer steps in, 3 incumbents keep seats on DeKalb City Council, unofficial results show

DeKALB – Incumbents Tracy Smith and Scott McAdams and newcomer John Walker say they are pleased with how election night went as the apparent top vote-getters in the April 4 election for DeKalb City Council.

There were four seats up for grabs in the Consolidated Election to represent Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris ran unopposed to retain her seat on the City Council. 7th Ward Alderman Tony Faivre did not seek reelection for another term.

The outcome of the election won’t be finalized until April 18, at which point the results are expected to be certified.

Smith said the reason people came out in support of his campaign is easy to pinpoint.

“I think I’m doing a good job, or at least I hope I’m doing a good job,” Smith said. “I mean, 75% seem to think so. That’s three-fourths of the voters think I was doing a good job. So, I think that and lowering taxes, keeping taxes low, trying to keep them down, drive new businesses and seeing DeKalb grow, I think, is probably what brought voters out.”

Shaw Local file photo – Third Ward Ald. Tracy Smith speaks Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at the DeKalb City Council Meeting. (Megann Horstead)

Smith netted 279 votes in the April 4 election, while his opponent John Hadley tallied 101, unofficial election results show.

Smith said he considers the unofficial election results a “stamp of approval” for what he’s done on the City Council.

“That is actually a really good indicator that things have gone well,” Smith said.

McAdams said he believes the voters believed in the promise of his campaign.

“I think they took a deep look at the race and realized that DeKalb is on the right track and that we’re growing and that we’re inclusive,” McAdams said. “They wanted more of the same.”

McAdams netted 363 votes in the Consolidated Election, while his write-in opponents Derek Van Buer and Thomas Riley tallied 45 votes and 27 votes respectively, unofficial election results show.

McAdams expressed appreciation to the voters for supporting his campaign, despite how heated it became at times between him and his opponents.

“It was nice that they saw past the personal attacks and focused on the issues for the city,” McAdams said.

Scott McAdams, running to retain his seat on the city council in DeKalb’s 5th Ward, smiles with supporters as checks his phone for election results Tuesday, April 4, 2023, during an election night watch party at Rosita's Mexican Restaurant in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Walker said he is pleased with how the election results are shaping up.

“The night couldn’t have went any better for me, that’s for sure,” Walker said. “I loved every minute of it. All the support I got from not only people in my ward, just the people in the city was overwhelming for me. ... I was real emotional. I don’t normally get that way, but it was a beautiful night.”

Walker netted 94 votes in the April 4 election, while his opponent Thomas Broken 17 tallied 17, unofficial election results show.

Walker said it meant a lot to him to see the community’s show of support for his campaign on election night.

“Just to see all the people that support John Walker, I got overwhelmed,” Walker said. “I’m not scared to say that I love all these people. They played a solid part in my life in some form, whether they’re my customers at UPS, people that I work out with or people that I know from the community. I think they know I’m genuine, I have a good heart and I want to do what’s right.”