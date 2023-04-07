Former Sugar Grove president likely to return to public service as village trustee

Former Sugar Grove Village President Sean Michels could soon return to public service as a member of the village’s Board of Trustees.

“I’m looking forward to [joining the Village Board],” Michels said. “I’ve been involved for nearly 25 years so being involved again is exciting to me. It’s a good opportunity and good that the residents have confidence in me. My building experience is important for any new development that comes in and by having a number of different board members you have a diverse way of looking at things.”

Michels, who has 1,020 votes will likely win a seat on the board, along with incumbents Heidi Lendi, who go 1,211 votes, and Matthew Bonnie, who has 981 votes. Currently in fourth place for the three seats is Tony Speciale, who has 945 votes. Election results won’t be official until all mail-in ballots are counted and votes are canvassed, which happens two weeks after Election Day.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Sugar Grove for another four years,” Lendi said. “The incredible voter turnout shows how important the future of Sugar Grove is to everyone. I am humbled that the residents want me to be a part of that.”

She said she’s thrilled with what’s happening in Sugar Grove

“We are at a very exciting time for our village,” she said. “I believe that with our new economic development department we will be successful in bringing the business and amenities that the residents want in the community.”

The Sugar Grove Public Library District’s referendum passed, with nearly 68% votes in favor of the library’s zero net tax rate increase referendum.

Increased hours, additional staff, bigger budgets for programs and materials, repaired building needs and setting aside funds for major needs, like a new roof and HVAC system, are among the many benefits the referendum means for patrons of the library district.

Genna Mickey, library director for the Sugar Grove Public Library, said the library board waited until the most fiscally responsible time and the voters resoundingly agreed with that.

The Sugar Grove Public Library The Sugar Grove Public Library opened in 2009. (Marcelle Bright)

“The library building will be paid off, and the approved funding will allow the library to run the way it was intended,” she said. “We’ve been quietly struggling and proudly offering the best we could with limited resources since moving into this building in 2009. Though we have been creative in building library services, our staff are acutely aware of all the missed opportunities that could be offered to the community but couldn’t, because they’ve been just out of reach.”

Funding will not be received for use until July 2024.

“We are excited to build on all of our great programs and services beginning next summer,” Mickey said. “We can’t wait to grow into a fully-resourced library that can assist community members here instead of sending them to the next library over.”