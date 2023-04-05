Harris, Morales maintain lead in Joliet Junior College Trustee election

Diane Harris and Alicia Morales have maintained lead for JJC trustees, with 61,618 total votes tallied in Will County as of about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Morales had 14,957 votes and Harris had 13,692 votes for the Joliet Junior College District 525 trustee race.

Richard Davis is in third place with 12,313 votes.

All results are unofficial.

Alicia Morales, an incumbent running for reelection, said JJC is a “huge economic driving force” and one of the biggest employers in the area. The college has opportunities to help small businesses and entrepreneurs, she said.

“We have the resources to offer workshops to do this,” Morales said.

When candidates were asked about their skills at a recent candidate forum, Diane Harris highlighted her skills as a business owner who oversees staff and manages budgets. She also cited her experience doing investigations for her previous employer, ComEd.

“My skill with investigative services is really, really strong,” Harris said.

Davis, with said the college needs to make sure they are providing students “opportunities that mirror industry, mirror the careers that they’re going to be going to.”

“They need the great opportunities and instruction and guidance that we can provide them for a great career,” Davis said.

Trustee Candidate Kevin Kollins Hedemark, with 9,138 votes stressed the importance of trustees building better communication with each other and the community. He said trustees should not just go to board meetings but get out into the community and meet with students and staff.

“It all starts out on the frontlines with the students and with the staff and taking what they’re giving you, bringing it back to the board, sharing that information with the board and really working towards a common goal,” Hedemark said.

Krystal Garcia Centeno, with 7,277 votes, said her campaign outlines the importance of leading a movement for a tuition-free college, mental health wellness, elimination of transportation barriers and housing insecurity for students and expanding child care.

“I don’t think a lot of these changes I’m proposing are radical. I think they’re actually obtainable,” Centeno said.