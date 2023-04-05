2023 election results for Genoa City Council, school board

Editor’s Note: April 4 Election results will start being published after polls close Tuesday. Unofficial results can be found via live updates Tuesday night at shawlocal/daily-chronicle/election and also at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com/?cat=49.

GENOA – Genoa residents had the opportunity to choose who next will represent them on the Genoa City Council and Genoa School District 424 Tuesday.

Results are expected to begin publishing after polls closed at 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks and write-in results won’t be known Tuesday.

The first batch of election results Tuesday night will likely be comprised of mostly mail-in and early voting ballots, ballots filled out at polling places on Tuesday will begin to be added to the results later on Tuesday night, DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims.

Four candidates are running for four seats on the Genoa City Council in Tuesday’s election. Because each candidate is running in a separate district, Pamela Wesner for Ward 1, Walter Stage for Ward 2, Kendra Braheny for Ward 3 and Gary Roca for Ward 4 are all expected to win their races.

The race for a Genoa School Board seat, however, remains competitive. Three seats are up for grabs in a five-candidate field. Max (Jake) Wesner and David Cleveland will look to unseat incumbents Julie Ratliff, Mary Hintzsche and Melyssa Gustafson in the election. As there are no districts associated with the race, the top three vote-getters will take the school board seats.

Ahead of Tuesday’s election all five candidates participated in a questionnaire by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.

Separately, incumbent Mark Bradac is running to fill an unexpired two-year term.

Stay tuned for updates.