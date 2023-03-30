Lisa Haderlein, Harvard City Council, Ward 1 election questionnaire

Full Name: Lisa Haderlein

What office are you seeking? Alderwomen, City of Harvard, Ward One

What is your political party? Indpendent

What is your current age? 59

Occupation and Employer: The Land Conservancy of McHenry County, Executive Director

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Alderwoman, City of Harvard, Ward One since 2019

City: Harvard

Campaign Website: No

Education: BA, Wellesley College

MS, University of Vermont, Natural Resources

Community involvement: Running a nonprofit and serving on City Council seem to take up a lot of my spare time.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married 35 years, no children

Why are you running for office?

I have enjoyed the last 4 years of service, and would like another term to follow through on some of the projects that are underway.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have a genuine interest in community service, I listen to my neighbors and I want to do what I can to make Harvard the best place it can be.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I support any measure that makes our communities safer for residents and our police

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is not a problem in Harvard

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Harvard handled it appropriately

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Not to take your health for granted.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Capitalize on Harvard’s strengths: the strong agricultural economy, the beautiful farmland and natural areas, and the many unique cultural features such as the library, Starline Factory and history

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I think Harvard has done a good job to keep property taxes down.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I look forward to working with CAI (owners of Motorola plant) to complete a TIF study and do what we can to spur development on that campus.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more open, the better!

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely!

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No