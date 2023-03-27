David Conner, Streator City Council election questionnaire

Full Name: David Conner

What office are you seeking? City Council 2 year term

What is your political party? None

What is your current age? 62

Occupation and Employer: Unemployed

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Streator Elementary School Board for 16 years.

4 years as President.

City: Streator

Education: Graduated from Streator High School in 1978

Community involvement: None

Marital status/Immediate family: Married for 28 years in April to Kris. 2 children, Frank 25 and Bailey 23

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because I want to make the City a better place to live and raise a family

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My experience on the SES Board of Education, 30 years working for the City of Streator in Public Works.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Not in favor

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

The first thing we need is more officers so that current officers aren’t working 16 hour days. We need community involvement in helping crack down on crime.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

No opinion

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That we need to be prepared for anything

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would encourage the council, city manager to work with local and state business leaders and elected officials to assess what future needs may be for current businesses and to identify businesses from other cities and states that may be looking to relocate and contact them.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We should do all we can to provide services without increasing taxes if possible. We need to seek out additional revenue sources.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would like to see the city start to oil and chip alleys in town starting with the worst ones. Identify which alleys are used the most and require frequent grading and start with those. Try to do 5-10 a year.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I’m in favor of transparency

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Yes I would