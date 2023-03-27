Dan Darlington, Morris Community High School School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Dan Darlington

What office are you seeking? District 101 School Board

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 73

Occupation and Employer: Retired teacher, coach, and administrator

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Morris

Campaign Website: None

Education: B.S. from University of Illinois

Graduate Morris High School

Mastors of Administrator degree from Illinois State

Community involvement: None

Marital status/Immediate family: Windowed

3 children

Why are you running for office?

Because of my desire to see Morris High School be the best.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

30 years of experience in education and administration.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

Not yet

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Must evaluate before I can recomend any changes in curriculum

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I believe so

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Every student matters no matter any differences

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Got to review

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I will have to review, on when elected

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

If I feel they are not paid per their their performance

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I do not know what he gets paid

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not now

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, no reason not to , that I know of

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe sex education should start at home. Whatever is required by federal and state statues has to be done in schools

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

No oppinion

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Not to panic

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

No, too high

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Only if it improves opportunities for the students

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Yes, not sure you would have to cut any programs. I need to review the value of each program

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government must be transparent

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes