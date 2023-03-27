Dan Darlington, Morris Community High School School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Dan Darlington
What office are you seeking? District 101 School Board
What is your political party? Independent
What is your current age? 73
Occupation and Employer: Retired teacher, coach, and administrator
What offices, if any, have you previously held? None
City: Morris
Campaign Website: None
Education: B.S. from University of Illinois
Graduate Morris High School
Mastors of Administrator degree from Illinois State
Community involvement: None
Marital status/Immediate family: Windowed
3 children
Why are you running for office?
Because of my desire to see Morris High School be the best.
What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?
30 years of experience in education and administration.
Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?
Not yet
Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?
Must evaluate before I can recomend any changes in curriculum
Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?
I believe so
What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?
Every student matters no matter any differences
Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?
Got to review
Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?
I will have to review, on when elected
Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?
If I feel they are not paid per their their performance
What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?
I do not know what he gets paid
Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?
Not now
Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.
Yes, no reason not to , that I know of
Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.
I believe sex education should start at home. Whatever is required by federal and state statues has to be done in schools
What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?
No oppinion
What did you learn from the pandemic?
Not to panic
Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?
No, too high
Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?
Only if it improves opportunities for the students
Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?
Yes, not sure you would have to cut any programs. I need to review the value of each program
Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?
Yes
What is your position on open, transparent government?
Government must be transparent
Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?
Yes