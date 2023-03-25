Sarah Zameda, Oswego Village Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Sarah Zameda

What office are you seeking? Oswego Village Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Senior Financial Analyst at a Fortune 100 Company

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Oswego

Education: BS in Accounting from The University of Iowa

Community involvement: Board member of the Oswego Christian Foundation

Marital status/Immediate family: My husband is Mark and we have 3 children. We have a 9 year old son and twin girls who are 7

Why are you running for office?

I am passionate about Oswego and love this town. I grew up in the area and came back to this town. I want to ensure that this is a place my children want to come back to when they grow up through responsible and organic growth.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe I am qualified because I have a financial/cost accounting background and have worked in the private sector which has to adapt to the ever changing economy. I can sift through the numbers and identify ways to possibly find cost reductions and identify ways of increasing revenue streams to allow us to ultimately pass on savings to the residents of Oswego.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Simply put, I believe it is unconstitutional and am in favor of the 2nd amendment.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

In Oswego we have a relatively low crime rate. However, I think any crime is something to be concerned with. I believe working together with all local agencies to reduce crime is time well spent and we should always strive to get crime rates lower.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe the Covid- 19 pandemic was handled very well in Oswego. I witnessed a community and several local agencies work together and I was very proud of how Oswego and Kendall County handled it.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Prior to the pandemic, my family led an active, busy, lifestyle that left little extra time. The pandemic forced our family to begin enjoying things that we had previously taken for granted or simply didn’t have time for: taking walks, riding bikes, reading, and trying new homecooked meals. I learned that not only should self care be a priority, but also of the value of simply checking in on my loved ones. The pandemic gave me and my family perspective on what truly is important in our lives.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I hope to help grow Oswego through organic economic business growth and reduce property taxes for the Oswego residents.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I believe we can reduce the tax burden by enticing good strong businesses and corporations to invest in our community.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I believe in the freedom of choice. The Village has already approved 2 locations for dispensaries which will in turn help reduce the tax burden. I believe that for a town of our size that the 2 locations approved are enough.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Infrastructure needs to be a major priority as we expand and grow our community. We need to ensure proper infrastructure is in place before we start new projects. The other long standing issue is our water supply. We need to ensure that we see the new waters source project is timely and successful and that all necessary infrastructure is properly addressed.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, absolutely.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Any government that serves its constituency should operate not only within lawful boundaries but also above those boundaries and ethically. If a government does so, and fully serves its citizenry, then transparency and openness will be natural.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I support the rights of any citizen to freely request and petition answers to questions they may have as to how our government does its job.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

When it comes to my priorities, my duty as a trustee trumps any company requesting an NDA.